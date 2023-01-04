Investors must take note of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) performance last week, which was 5.35%.

January 03, 2023, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) trading session started at the price of $26.25, that was 0.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.35 and dropped to $25.595 before settling in for the closing price of $25.45. A 52-week range for SNDX has been $13.27 – $26.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 158.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.90%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.67, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 430,936. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 17,200 shares at a rate of $25.05, taking the stock ownership to the 265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 7,800 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $195,089. This insider now owns 265 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.60. The third major resistance level sits at $26.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.09. The third support level lies at $24.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

There are 60,223K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.70 billion. As of now, sales total 139,710 K while income totals 24,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -35,400 K.