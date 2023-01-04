Investors must take note of United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) performance last week, which was -0.98%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $174.27, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.83 and dropped to $173.65 before settling in for the closing price of $173.84. Within the past 52 weeks, UPS’s price has moved between $154.87 and $233.72.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 852.10%. With a float of $729.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.00 million.

In an organization with 534000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.93, operating margin of +13.48, and the pretax margin is +17.07.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 4,357,435. In this transaction Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS of this company sold 21,307 shares at a rate of $204.51, taking the stock ownership to the 102,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 23,366 for $193.31, making the entire transaction worth $4,516,904. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.84) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.26 while generating a return on equity of 172.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.87% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $183.43. However, in the short run, United Parcel Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.19. Second resistance stands at $177.10. The third major resistance level sits at $178.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.74. The third support level lies at $171.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 153.27 billion based on 864,918K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,287 M and income totals 12,890 M. The company made 24,161 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,584 M in sales during its previous quarter.