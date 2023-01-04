Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.09%

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $3.42, up 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5685 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.15-$7.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $359.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.97 million.

In an organization with 1124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 21,534. In this transaction Head of Aircraft OEM of this company sold 5,916 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 39,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Head of Government Affairs sold 3,412 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $13,750. This insider now owns 43,471 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 38.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.98. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. The third support level lies at $3.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.15 billion has total of 609,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -180,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -79,210 K.