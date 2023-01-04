Last month’s performance of -33.71% for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is certainly impressive

January 03, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was 11.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.3625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for ZEV has been $0.29 – $7.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -199.90%. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.55, operating margin of -200.76, and the pretax margin is -480.04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of -480.04 while generating a return on equity of -92.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7388. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4525 in the near term. At $0.4950, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3200. The third support level lies at $0.2775 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

There are 89,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.85 million. As of now, sales total 20,990 K while income totals -100,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,130 K while its last quarter net income were -1,230 K.