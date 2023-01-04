Last month’s performance of -4.74% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is certainly impressive

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $40.34, down -7.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.97 and dropped to $37.5004 before settling in for the closing price of $40.78. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has traded in a range of $12.81-$49.00.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3418 employees.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.49) by $1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 48.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.85 in the near term. At $42.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.21. The third support level lies at $32.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.27 billion has total of 122,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,253 M in contrast with the sum of 231,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,765 M and last quarter income was 1,056 M.