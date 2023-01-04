Last month’s performance of -9.57% for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is certainly impressive

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $116.00, down -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.525 and dropped to $113.46 before settling in for the closing price of $114.80. Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has traded in a range of $104.76-$165.81.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.30%. With a float of $316.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 3,827,800. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 31,396 shares at a rate of $121.92, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,674 for $125.85, making the entire transaction worth $336,516. This insider now owns 16,782 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.30 in the near term. At $117.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.82. The third support level lies at $110.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.64 billion has total of 317,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,281 M in contrast with the sum of 2,428 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,359 M and last quarter income was 708,000 K.