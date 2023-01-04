Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) to new highs

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $14.53, down -12.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.83 and dropped to $12.58 before settling in for the closing price of $14.53. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has traded in a range of $0.91-$14.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.30%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 944 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.03, operating margin of -13.54, and the pretax margin is -18.49.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 3,702,380. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $12.34, taking the stock ownership to the 3,449,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 21,958 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $237,289. This insider now owns 3,749,087 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.53. However, in the short run, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.21. Second resistance stands at $15.65. The third major resistance level sits at $16.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.71.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 391.83 million has total of 33,221K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 349,420 K in contrast with the sum of -64,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,430 K and last quarter income was 14,290 K.