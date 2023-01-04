Search
LKQ Corporation (LKQ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.21% last month.

January 03, 2023, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) trading session started at the price of $53.58, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.35 and dropped to $53.22 before settling in for the closing price of $53.41. A 52-week range for LKQ has been $42.36 – $60.43.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.90%. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LKQ Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 348,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $53.60, taking the stock ownership to the 6,052,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,617 for $54.61, making the entire transaction worth $88,304. This insider now owns 15,203 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 71.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.40 in the near term. At $54.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.68. The third support level lies at $52.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are 267,175K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.54 billion. As of now, sales total 13,089 M while income totals 1,091 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,104 M while its last quarter net income were 262,000 K.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

-
Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.60% to $16.88. During the day,...
Read more

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) set off with pace as it heaved 3.27%...
Read more

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Shaun Noe -
Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) flaunted slowness of -0.52% at $11.55, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

