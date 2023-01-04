Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) with a beta value of 0.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 30, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) opened at $6.65, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $6.635 before settling in for the closing price of $6.58. Price fluctuations for MUFG have ranged from $4.31 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.39 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134443 employees.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34 and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Looking closely at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. However, in the short run, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.70. Second resistance stands at $6.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,320,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,419 M according to its annual income of 10,064 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,575 M and its income totaled 850,370 K.