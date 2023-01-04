National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.21% last month.

January 03, 2023, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) trading session started at the price of $62.92, that was -4.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.759 and dropped to $59.50 before settling in for the closing price of $63.30. A 52-week range for NFG has been $58.12 – $75.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.90%. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.19, operating margin of +54.89, and the pretax margin is +22.25.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward National Fuel Gas Company stocks. The insider ownership of National Fuel Gas Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 97,306. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 42,555 for $69.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,976,743. This insider now owns 311,900 shares in total.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 29.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.60% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.99 in the near term. At $65.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.99. The third support level lies at $54.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Key Stats

There are 91,485K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.60 billion. As of now, sales total 2,186 M while income totals 566,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 435,140 K while its last quarter net income were 158,140 K.