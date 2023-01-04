NAVB (Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 28.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 03, 2023, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) opened at $0.23, higher 28.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for NAVB have ranged from $0.16 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -36.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.59, operating margin of -2269.07, and the pretax margin is -2204.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2207.08 while generating a return on equity of -142.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2517, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5352. However, in the short run, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3018. Second resistance stands at $0.3336. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3690. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2346, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1992. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1674.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

There are currently 32,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 530 K according to its annual income of -11,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -5,710 K.