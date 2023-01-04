Search
NetEase Inc. (NTES) soared 5.26 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) stock priced at $76.21, up 5.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.96 and dropped to $75.38 before settling in for the closing price of $72.63. NTES’s price has ranged from $53.09 to $108.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.00%. With a float of $647.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32064 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.62, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 15.80%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.34% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NetEase Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.66, a number that is poised to hit 8.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 34.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 54.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.81 in the near term. At $79.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.65.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.57 billion, the company has a total of 654,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,747 M while annual income is 2,729 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,434 M while its latest quarter income was 941,890 K.

