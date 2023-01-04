Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 03, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) trading session started at the price of $13.20, that was 2.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.55 and dropped to $13.18 before settling in for the closing price of $13.08. A 52-week range for NWL has been $12.24 – $26.45.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 173.60%. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.60 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newell Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 133,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 31,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.10, making the entire transaction worth $171,000. This insider now owns 240,000 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.74% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.77. The third major resistance level sits at $13.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.87.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are 413,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.59 billion. As of now, sales total 10,589 M while income totals 572,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,252 M while its last quarter net income were 31,000 K.