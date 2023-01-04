No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) performance over the last week is recorded -5.36%

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) stock priced at $8.76, down -9.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.79 and dropped to $7.74 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. AMPY’s price has ranged from $3.05 to $10.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 130,110. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,000 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 75,618 shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amplify Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. However, in the short run, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.58. Second resistance stands at $9.21. The third major resistance level sits at $9.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.48.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 297.25 million, the company has a total of 38,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 342,920 K while annual income is -32,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 126,300 K while its latest quarter income was 47,230 K.