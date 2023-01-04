No matter how cynical the overall market is, Berry Corporation (BRY) performance over the last week is recorded -3.85%

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) stock priced at $7.91, down -3.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.115 and dropped to $7.63 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. BRY’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $11.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 94.10%. With a float of $75.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.04 million.

The firm has a total of 1224 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Berry Corporation is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 77,094. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.71, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $7.81, making the entire transaction worth $156,276. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 58.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Berry Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Berry Corporation (BRY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Berry Corporation’s (BRY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.31. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.06.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 595.67 million, the company has a total of 76,768K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 544,950 K while annual income is -15,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 376,450 K while its latest quarter income was 191,660 K.