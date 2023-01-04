No matter how cynical the overall market is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) performance over the last week is recorded -5.92%

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $105.52, plunging -3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.51 and dropped to $97.1305 before settling in for the closing price of $104.04. Within the past 52 weeks, CELH’s price has moved between $38.31 and $122.24.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 69.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.70%. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 225 employees.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,111,315. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $101.03, taking the stock ownership to the 81,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,184 for $90.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,180,282. This insider now owns 710,000 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.54.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 50.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.61 in the near term. At $110.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.85.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.61 billion based on 76,225K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 314,270 K and income totals 3,940 K. The company made 188,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -181,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.