No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) performance over the last week is recorded -12.22%

December 30, 2023, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) trading session started at the price of $0.0867, that was 0.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.091 and dropped to $0.0831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. A 52-week range for JAGX has been $0.08 – $1.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 98.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.80%. With a float of $115.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jaguar Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 19.46%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.58 million, its volume of 6.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1223, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2845. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0909 in the near term. At $0.0949, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0988. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0830, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0791. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0751.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are 145,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.59 million. As of now, sales total 4,340 K while income totals -52,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,150 K while its last quarter net income were -12,520 K.