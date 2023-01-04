No matter how cynical the overall market is Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

On January 03, 2023, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) opened at $36.16, higher 5.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.54 and dropped to $36.1599 before settling in for the closing price of $35.67. Price fluctuations for SUPN have ranged from $24.95 to $38.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -58.40% at the time writing. With a float of $51.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.79 million.

In an organization with 575 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.43, operating margin of +17.45, and the pretax margin is +12.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 433,070. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 11,354 shares at a rate of $38.14, taking the stock ownership to the 814,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, CEO sold 4,006 for $38.02, making the entire transaction worth $152,317. This insider now owns 791,956 shares in total.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +9.21 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.69% during the next five years compared to -11.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SUPN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.02. However, in the short run, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.95. Second resistance stands at $38.44. The third major resistance level sits at $39.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.19.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Key Stats

There are currently 54,058K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 579,780 K according to its annual income of 53,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,350 K and its income totaled 1,750 K.