Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Wingstop Inc. (WING) performance over the last week is recorded -5.32%

Analyst Insights

On December 30, 2023, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) opened at $141.46, lower -4.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.41 and dropped to $135.70 before settling in for the closing price of $143.44. Price fluctuations for WING have ranged from $67.67 to $172.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 22.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $29.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.91 million.

In an organization with 890 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 1,029,931. In this transaction EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc of this company sold 6,427 shares at a rate of $160.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,004 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s SVP General Counsel, Secretary sold 1,500 for $159.77, making the entire transaction worth $239,661. This insider now owns 2,357 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.45% during the next five years compared to 24.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wingstop Inc. (WING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.82.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 46.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.11. However, in the short run, Wingstop Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $141.45. Second resistance stands at $145.29. The third major resistance level sits at $148.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.03.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

There are currently 29,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 282,500 K according to its annual income of 42,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 92,670 K and its income totaled 13,370 K.

