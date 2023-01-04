Now that Crown Castle Inc.’s volume has hit 1.93 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) stock priced at $136.91, up 1.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.68 and dropped to $135.63 before settling in for the closing price of $135.64. CCI’s price has ranged from $121.71 to $209.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.50%. With a float of $430.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

In an organization with 5000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Crown Castle Inc. is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $123.50, taking the stock ownership to the 12,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director bought 1,215 for $123.78, making the entire transaction worth $150,398. This insider now owns 5,761 shares in total.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crown Castle Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.38. However, in the short run, Crown Castle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.45. Second resistance stands at $140.59. The third major resistance level sits at $142.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.35.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.12 billion, the company has a total of 433,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,340 M while annual income is 1,096 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,746 M while its latest quarter income was 419,000 K.