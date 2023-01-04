Now that FTC Solar Inc.’s volume has hit 0.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On January 03, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $2.76, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $7.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -435.30% at the time writing. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.03, operating margin of -46.87, and the pretax margin is -39.34.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 16,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,732 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 14,867,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 36,230 for $2.71, making the entire transaction worth $98,303. This insider now owns 14,861,860 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.40 while generating a return on equity of -141.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.77 in the near term. At $2.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 103,285K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 254.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 270,530 K according to its annual income of -106,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,570 K and its income totaled -25,640 K.