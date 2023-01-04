Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) last year’s performance of -8.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.49, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.11 and dropped to $106.87 before settling in for the closing price of $105.67. Within the past 52 weeks, RL’s price has moved between $82.23 and $135.99.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 653.30%. With a float of $40.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.00 million.

The firm has a total of 13500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.16, operating margin of +13.73, and the pretax margin is +12.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 599,834. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,623 shares at a rate of $129.75, taking the stock ownership to the 67,945 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.65 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 653.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.84% during the next five years compared to 54.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Trading Performance Indicators

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $110.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.94. The third major resistance level sits at $113.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.04.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.13 billion based on 65,972K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,219 M and income totals 600,100 K. The company made 1,580 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 150,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.