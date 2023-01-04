Recent developments with 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $7.60, up 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.295 before settling in for the closing price of $7.40. Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has traded in a range of $7.02-$22.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 300.40%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

In an organization with 1721 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of -5.06, and the pretax margin is +51.90.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 73,120. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 7,787 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 178,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 569,181 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +52.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.53. However, in the short run, 3D Systems Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.67. Second resistance stands at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.12. The third support level lies at $6.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 966.51 million has total of 131,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 615,640 K in contrast with the sum of 322,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,250 K and last quarter income was -37,860 K.