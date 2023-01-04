Recent developments with Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.59 cents.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock priced at $215.46, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $219.53 and dropped to $208.285 before settling in for the closing price of $210.90. ALGN’s price has ranged from $172.05 to $674.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 29.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.80%. With a float of $73.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.09 million.

In an organization with 22540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.72, operating margin of +24.70, and the pretax margin is +25.61.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 200,770. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,050 shares at a rate of $191.21, taking the stock ownership to the 30,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $190.26, making the entire transaction worth $285,385. This insider now owns 4,794 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Align Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.23.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.74. However, in the short run, Align Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $218.44. Second resistance stands at $224.61. The third major resistance level sits at $229.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $207.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.12. The third support level lies at $195.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.68 billion, the company has a total of 78,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,953 M while annual income is 772,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 890,350 K while its latest quarter income was 72,700 K.