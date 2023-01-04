Recent developments with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.53 cents.

On January 03, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened at $2.64, lower -7.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Price fluctuations for BBBY have ranged from $2.36 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -269.00% at the time writing. With a float of $85.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.85) by -$1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. The third support level lies at $1.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

There are currently 80,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 204.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,868 M according to its annual income of -559,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,437 M and its income totaled -366,160 K.