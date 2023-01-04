Recent developments with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.30 cents.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) stock priced at $2.38, down -1.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.495 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. HYLN’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $6.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.00%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2076.00, operating margin of -48048.50, and the pretax margin is -48024.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -48024.00 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 342.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.57. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 411.54 million, the company has a total of 179,714K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200 K while annual income is -96,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500 K while its latest quarter income was -63,390 K.