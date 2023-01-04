Recent developments with Macy’s Inc. (M) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.76 cents.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.95, plunging -2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.05 and dropped to $20.08 before settling in for the closing price of $20.65. Within the past 52 weeks, M’s price has moved between $15.10 and $28.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 133.50%. With a float of $270.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 88857 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.41, operating margin of +9.05, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Macy’s Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 77,035. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,255 shares at a rate of $23.67, taking the stock ownership to the 12,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP and Controller sold 1,223 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,852. This insider now owns 7,550 shares in total.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 46.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.63% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Macy’s Inc. (M) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc. (M)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Macy’s Inc.’s (M) raw stochastic average was set at 57.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.39. The third major resistance level sits at $21.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.45. The third support level lies at $18.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.41 billion based on 271,112K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,292 M and income totals 1,430 M. The company made 5,436 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 108,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.