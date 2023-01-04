Search
Recent developments with MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.88 cents.

Top Picks

January 03, 2023, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) trading session started at the price of $10.00, that was 3.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.22 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. A 52-week range for MFA has been $7.15 – $18.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 141.90%. With a float of $101.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 298 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.33, operating margin of +87.32, and the pretax margin is +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MFA Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MFA Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 10,760. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.76, taking the stock ownership to the 15,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr bought 3,000 for $10.75, making the entire transaction worth $32,250. This insider now owns 63,350 shares in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.39. The third major resistance level sits at $10.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. The third support level lies at $9.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Key Stats

There are 101,797K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 362,300 K while income totals 328,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,870 K while its last quarter net income were -55,020 K.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

-
Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) open the trading on January 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.60% to $16.88. During the day,...
Read more

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) set off with pace as it heaved 3.27%...
Read more

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Shaun Noe -
Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) flaunted slowness of -0.52% at $11.55, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

