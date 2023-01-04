Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.38 cents.

Company News

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.66, plunging -6.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.98 and dropped to $15.58 before settling in for the closing price of $17.03. Within the past 52 weeks, SD’s price has moved between $9.07 and $29.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.30%. With a float of $36.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101 employees.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by $0.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -44.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.77 in the near term. At $17.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.78. The third support level lies at $13.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 573.32 million based on 36,868K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 168,880 K and income totals 116,740 K. The company made 70,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 53,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

A look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.64, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

Shaun Noe -
January 03, 2023, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) trading session started at the price of $13.86, that was 7.27% jump from the session...
Read more

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) volume exceeds 1.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On January 03, 2023, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened at $22.77, lower -1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.