Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is expecting 3.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.35, soaring 3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.535 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SAND’s price has moved between $4.51 and $9.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 91.70%. With a float of $246.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.18 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.84, operating margin of +38.61, and the pretax margin is +39.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 3.94%, while institutional ownership is 60.32%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +24.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 41.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.63. The third major resistance level sits at $5.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.14.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 298,180K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 114,860 K and income totals 27,620 K. The company made 38,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.