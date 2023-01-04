Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 504,830 K

On January 03, 2023, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) opened at $23.64, higher 5.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.64 and dropped to $23.58 before settling in for the closing price of $23.25. Price fluctuations for SIX have ranged from $16.83 to $47.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.00% at the time writing. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1970 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.72, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $25.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.81.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

There are currently 83,157K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,497 M according to its annual income of 129,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 504,830 K and its income totaled 115,830 K.