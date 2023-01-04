Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) posted a -9.33% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

January 03, 2023, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) trading session started at the price of $19.32, that was -4.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.42 and dropped to $18.45 before settling in for the closing price of $19.23. A 52-week range for SBLK has been $16.85 – $33.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 45.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.60%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 181 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.75) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.10 in the near term. At $19.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.16.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

There are 102,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,427 M while income totals 680,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 364,140 K while its last quarter net income were 109,690 K.

