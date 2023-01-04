Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is -31.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $1.62, down -4.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.29 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.38 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 103,593. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 67,708 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 963,193 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 245,756 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $376,007. This insider now owns 1,194,227 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1712, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0244. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6333. Second resistance stands at $1.7567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. The third support level lies at $1.2533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 194.58 million, the company has a total of 142,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,879 K while annual income is -2,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,830 K while its latest quarter income was -27,360 K.