The AES Corporation (AES)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 03, 2023, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) opened at $28.80, lower -2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.11 and dropped to $28.07 before settling in for the closing price of $28.76. Price fluctuations for AES have ranged from $18.62 to $29.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.90% at the time writing. With a float of $665.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.00 million.

In an organization with 8450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.35, operating margin of +22.86, and the pretax margin is -9.55.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 21,283,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 748,625 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 19,280 for $21.68, making the entire transaction worth $418,073. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.61% during the next five years compared to 7.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 77.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.20. However, in the short run, The AES Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.79. Second resistance stands at $29.47. The third major resistance level sits at $29.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.71.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are currently 667,950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,141 M according to its annual income of -409,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,627 M and its income totaled 421,000 K.