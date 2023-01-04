The Macerich Company (MAC) kicked off at the price of $11.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.46, plunging -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.605 and dropped to $11.1101 before settling in for the closing price of $11.26. Within the past 52 weeks, MAC’s price has moved between $7.40 and $19.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 104.30%. With a float of $206.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.72, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is -6.26.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 25,302. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s EVP, Business Development bought 10,000 for $7.58, making the entire transaction worth $75,750. This insider now owns 46,924 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.96 while generating a return on equity of -1.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -54.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

The Macerich Company (MAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.22. However, in the short run, The Macerich Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.49. Second resistance stands at $11.79. The third major resistance level sits at $11.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.50.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.40 billion based on 214,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 847,440 K and income totals 14,260 K. The company made 210,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.