TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) last year’s performance of -74.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.6519, down -3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has traded in a range of $0.28-$3.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -194.00%. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 29.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 247.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 218.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5712, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4330. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7396 in the near term. At $0.8298, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5696, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4898. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3996.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.14 million has total of 12,977K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -6,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,290 K.