Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) with a beta value of 0.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.5049, up 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5186 and dropped to $0.463 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has traded in a range of $0.41-$3.73.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, with a float of $187.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5183. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5013. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5377. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5569. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4457, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4265. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3901.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 97.07 million has total of 233,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,790 K in contrast with the sum of -713,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,535 K and last quarter income was -372,948 K.