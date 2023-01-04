Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.41% last month.

Company News

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1071, soaring 26.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1388 and dropped to $0.103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, VTGN’s price has moved between $0.08 and $2.11.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1237, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5708. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1449 in the near term. At $0.1597, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1091, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0881. The third support level lies at $0.0733 if the price breaches the second support level.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.74 million based on 206,836K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,110 K and income totals -47,760 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.

