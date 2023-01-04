Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) kicked off at the price of $1.62: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On January 03, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $1.56, higher 6.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $1.40 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -546.80% at the time writing. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.21 million.

The firm has a total of 221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9720. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4033.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 164,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 262.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -850 K according to its annual income of -401,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,550 K and its income totaled -35,410 K.