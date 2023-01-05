Search
A look at VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.469, up 6.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.425 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON has traded in a range of $0.24-$1.78.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44585 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 68.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4563, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4754. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5517 in the near term. At $0.5833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3617.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 931.43 million has total of 1,749,127K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,788 M in contrast with the sum of 674,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,008 M and last quarter income was 136,000 K.

