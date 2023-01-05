Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $146.16, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.6599 and dropped to $146.00 before settling in for the closing price of $147.03. Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has traded in a range of $138.52-$244.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.70%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.59, operating margin of +8.21, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.76) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.55% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $153.47 in the near term. At $155.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $159.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.15.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.93 billion has total of 60,118K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,998 M in contrast with the sum of 616,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,641 M and last quarter income was 110,980 K.