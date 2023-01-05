Aegon N.V. (AEG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.75%

On January 03, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) opened at $5.08, higher 0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.11 and dropped to $5.03 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Price fluctuations for AEG have ranged from $3.76 to $6.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20000 workers is very important to gauge.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.14. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. The third support level lies at $4.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,825 M according to its annual income of 2,341 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,198 M and its income totaled -201,440 K.