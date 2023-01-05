American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 18.52% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2207 and sunk to $0.1854 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$7.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2439, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7094.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.33, operating margin was -335.56 and Pretax Margin of -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.35%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0304.

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.00% that was lower than 138.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.