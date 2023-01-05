Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is predicted to post EPS of -1.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 0.94% at $20.39. During the day, the stock rose to $20.70 and sunk to $20.05 before settling in for the price of $20.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCUS posted a 52-week range of $16.74-$41.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.48.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,453 shares at the rate of 30.75, making the entire transaction reach 75,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,566. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s General Counsel sold 2,523 for 30.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,582. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,584 in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.94) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.90% and is forecasted to reach -4.71 in the upcoming year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.48, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.35.

In the same vein, RCUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.27% that was higher than 94.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.