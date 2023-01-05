Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) average volume reaches $1.23M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on January 04, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started slowly as it slid -1.68% to $22.78. During the day, the stock rose to $23.44 and sunk to $22.69 before settling in for the price of $23.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.45-$25.78.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.80 and Pretax Margin of +41.13.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 10,941 shares at the rate of 24.68, making the entire transaction reach 270,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,510. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,000 for 24.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,485 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.67, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.90.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.61% that was lower than 30.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.