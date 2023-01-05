Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) EPS growth this year is 110.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.40% to $22.44. During the day, the stock rose to $22.775 and sunk to $22.322 before settling in for the price of $22.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BXSL posted a 52-week range of $21.81-$31.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.55.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.49, operating margin was +92.44 and Pretax Margin of +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 39.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 shares at the rate of 23.83, making the entire transaction reach 80,045 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,359. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s CEO bought 100 for 23.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,389. This particular insider is now the holder of 203,284 in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.56.

In the same vein, BXSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, BXSL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.38% that was lower than 26.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.