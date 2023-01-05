Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) started the day on January 04, 2023, with a price increase of 24.98% at $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.677 and sunk to $0.4401 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSH posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$3.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7565.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -491.91, operating margin was -884.36 and Pretax Margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 84.08%, in contrast to 10.64% institutional ownership.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1029.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.86% that was higher than 156.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.