Cerus Corporation (CERS) volume hits 0.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 04, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.87% to $3.81. During the day, the stock rose to $3.85 and sunk to $3.735 before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $3.25-$7.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $661.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.55.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cerus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 3.91, making the entire transaction reach 48,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,808. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for 5.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,871 in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cerus Corporation, CERS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was better the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.47% that was higher than 59.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.