Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) 20 Days SMA touches -1.74%: The odds favor the bear

January 03, 2023, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) trading session started at the price of $6.83, that was 0.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.005 and dropped to $6.725 before settling in for the closing price of $6.74. A 52-week range for ESRT has been $6.24 – $10.49.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.00%. With a float of $160.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.16 million.

The firm has a total of 693 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of +13.92, and the pretax margin is -2.37.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 98.47%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.05 while generating a return on equity of -0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -16.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s (ESRT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Key Stats

There are 161,421K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 624,090 K while income totals -6,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 183,710 K while its last quarter net income were 6,610 K.