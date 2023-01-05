First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.97

As on January 04, 2023, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.27% to $49.57. During the day, the stock rose to $49.99 and sunk to $48.19 before settling in for the price of $48.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FR posted a 52-week range of $42.91-$65.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 4.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.70, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.78.

In the same vein, FR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., FR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 1.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.86% that was lower than 28.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.